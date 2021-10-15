Algert Global LLC Sells 948 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 64.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 33.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 450,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.