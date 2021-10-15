Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

