Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of Alleghany worth $832,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Alleghany by 13.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 749.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $656.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $537.82 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.11.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

