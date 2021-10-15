Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $18.15. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 16,151 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $385,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

