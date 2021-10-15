Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $38.56

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $39.93. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 81 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $785.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

