Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.39 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.