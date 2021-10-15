Alliance Global Partners Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $45.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

