Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.00. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

ALSN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

