Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.00. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

ALSN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.