Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 8% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 113,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,155,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

