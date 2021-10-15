Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,096 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,201,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,359,000 after acquiring an additional 477,381 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,352,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,569,000 after acquiring an additional 630,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.