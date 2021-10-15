Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $597.72 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.87 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $690.39 and its 200 day moving average is $633.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

