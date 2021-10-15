Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 671,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,898. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

