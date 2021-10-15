Altium Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.98% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

ACHV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,435. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

