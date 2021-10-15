Altium Capital Management LP Reduces Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,470 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

