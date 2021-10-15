Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.44.

Shares of ALS opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -5,600.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

