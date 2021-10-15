Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 172.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 93,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.