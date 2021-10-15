Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.94

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.94 and last traded at $170.04, with a volume of 5670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

