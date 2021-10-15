American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $69,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

VRNT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -172.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

