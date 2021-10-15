American Capital Management Inc. Buys 642 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.