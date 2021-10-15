American Capital Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,611. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

