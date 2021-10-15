American Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Forward Air worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.