American Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. OraSure Technologies makes up 1.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. 3,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,882. The company has a market capitalization of $769.06 million, a P/E ratio of 153.71 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

