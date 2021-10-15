American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 4.1%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.30 and last traded at $167.74. 140,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,502,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

