American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.30. 17,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,773. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$338.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.