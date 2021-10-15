Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,579,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Amgen worth $1,847,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

AMGN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,021. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.