Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $203.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the highest is $208.81 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $860.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $919.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.73 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

HL opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

