Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.51 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $203.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the highest is $208.81 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $860.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $919.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $955.73 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

HL opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.