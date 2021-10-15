Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.11. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.77. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.02. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.