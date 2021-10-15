Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 382,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,453. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.