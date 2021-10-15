Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $342.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.05 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RadNet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. RadNet has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.