Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

