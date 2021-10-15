Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.53. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

MBIN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,597. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

