Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $1.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Polaris by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. Polaris has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

