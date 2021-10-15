Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

