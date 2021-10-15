Analysts Issue Forecasts for Latham Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Latham Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of SWIM opened at $13.46 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.