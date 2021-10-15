Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

