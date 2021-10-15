Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $52.44

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 14,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,957. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.