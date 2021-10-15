Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price at $260.57

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$204.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $209.00.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

