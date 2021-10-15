Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT at $14.82

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

PPRQF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

