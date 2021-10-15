Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Price Target at €50.62

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

DWNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €52.96 ($62.31). 344,870 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of €52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

