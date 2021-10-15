Analysts Set ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price at $48.29

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,839.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,880,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,046,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

