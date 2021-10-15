Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €103.72

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

PAH3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

PAH3 stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €88.10 ($103.65). The stock had a trading volume of 306,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.80. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.