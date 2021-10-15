AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

