AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE AU opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

