Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,415.57

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,415.57 ($18.49) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.71). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04), with a volume of 18,773 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 652.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,415.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Anpario’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

