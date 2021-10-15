Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

