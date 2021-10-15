ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $2.30 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $152.31 million and $5.93 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 66,329,324 coins and its circulating supply is 66,119,017 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

