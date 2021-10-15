APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 86,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $46,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.26 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

