APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,216 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

