APG Asset Management N.V. Has $41.27 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.06. The stock has a market cap of $283.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

