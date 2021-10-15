APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 124,667 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,731,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,667 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.33% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,118.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

EDU stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

